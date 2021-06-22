Mobile vaccination clinics may be set up in 17 communities in Kennebec and Somerset counties that have lower-than-average vaccination rates.

MaineGeneral Health representatives have reached out to coordinate the clinics with town officials, and so far, the two communities that have responded have been receptive to the idea, according to the Kennebec Journal.

The move comes days after the state’s mobile vaccination clinic ended, following three months of delivering COVID-19 vaccines to rural areas where Mainers struggle to find access to vaccines.





In Litchfield, officials discussed the possibility of mobile clinics at the Board of Selectmen meeting. Town Manager Kelly Weissenfels said a date and location for setup has not been determined, but town officials approve of the project, according to the newspaper.

A vaccination clinic in Readfield is in the initial planning stages. The clinic will be set up at the Readfield transfer station by June 29 and serve Fayette, Wayne and Readfield, the Journal reported.

The vaccination rate of Litchfield and Reading is 61 percent and 73 percent, respectively, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Kennebec County, about 51 percent of residents have received a final vaccine dose, according to the Maine CDC. Nearly 45 percent of Somerset County residents have been fully vaccinated.