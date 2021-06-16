Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers in the north and mostly sunny skies in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another three Mainers have died and 29 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 848. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. That’s greater than the population of Baltimore or Milwaukee.
From steamboats and sardines to a tourist destination, see how Belfast’s waterfront has changed
“Photographing Belfast’s Waterfront: Then & Now,” which opens this week at Waterfall Arts in Belfast, is the brainchild of photographer and lead curator Liv Kristin Robinson, who has documented the city’s evolving harbor for more than 30 years.
After historic highs, lumber prices are finally beginning to drop
After a winter and spring that saw lumber prices reach astronomical heights and lumber shortages in yards and at retailers nationwide, prices for lumber finally began to drop last week, after sawmill production began to catch up with demand.
Maine House backs sending historic CMP, Versant Power takeover bid to voters
That would upend Maine’s utility structure, which for more than a century has regulated rates and standards in exchange for a monopoly on electric delivery in regions of the state.
Maine Legislature close to enacting measure to rein in foreign referendum spending
The proposal aims to close a loophole in Maine election law that has allowed Hydro-Quebec to spend $10 million trying to advance what the company has called its largest sales contract to date, supplying the power for CMP’s New England Clean Energy Connect.
Maine budget impasse drags on with Legislature set to leave Augusta this week
Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, said there was a “distinct possibility” the Legislature will adjourn Wednesday without a budget.
Man shot by police 7 years ago in Ellsworth standoff will get $10,000
Jeffrey Paul Barnard, 57, was shot in the face by Trooper Scott Duff following a nearly 20-hour standoff in Ellsworth on June 1, 2014, that began with a dispute over Barnard allegedly allowing friends to use a tractor that didn’t belong to him.
You can eat these 6 Maine bugs when you can’t find cicadas
Eating insects has a long history and a continued legacy around the world — one that Americans are just starting to tap into.
14-year-old charged with break-in at Bangor school on last day of classes
The boy allegedly stole electronics valued at several thousand dollars. They were recovered and returned to the school.
In other Maine news …
Old Town man suffered from ‘religious delusions’ spurring a nearly 20-hour standoff, prosecutors say
2 Maine nonprofits among recipients of $2.7 billion donation from MacKenzie Scott
Bangor’s Don Stanhope stepping down after softball season
Bangor lawmaker’s push to popularly elect top Maine officials stalls in House
Maine native Harry Homans progresses to Wave 2 at US Olympic Trials
New York man rescued from top of Mount Megunticook