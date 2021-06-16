Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the high 60s to low 70s from north to south, with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for scattered showers in the north and mostly sunny skies in the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another three Mainers have died and 29 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 848. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The U.S. death toll from COVID-19 topped 600,000 on Tuesday, even as the vaccination drive has drastically brought down daily cases and fatalities and allowed the country to emerge from the gloom and look forward to summer. That’s greater than the population of Baltimore or Milwaukee.





Downtown Belfast on a late summer evening. Credit: Micky Bedell / BDN

“Photographing Belfast’s Waterfront: Then & Now,” which opens this week at Waterfall Arts in Belfast, is the brainchild of photographer and lead curator Liv Kristin Robinson, who has documented the city’s evolving harbor for more than 30 years.

Pleasant River Lumber pictured in Dover-Foxcroft on Nov. 18, 2020. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

After a winter and spring that saw lumber prices reach astronomical heights and lumber shortages in yards and at retailers nationwide, prices for lumber finally began to drop last week, after sawmill production began to catch up with demand.

In this April 26, 2021, file photo, heavy machinery is used to cut trees to widen an existing Central Maine Power power line corridor to make way for new utility poles near Bingham. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

That would upend Maine’s utility structure, which for more than a century has regulated rates and standards in exchange for a monopoly on electric delivery in regions of the state.

Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, announces presidential caucus results in his former role as Maine Republican Party chair on March 5, 2016.

The proposal aims to close a loophole in Maine election law that has allowed Hydro-Quebec to spend $10 million trying to advance what the company has called its largest sales contract to date, supplying the power for CMP’s New England Clean Energy Connect.

In this Dec. 2, 2020, file photo, Maine Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, speaks to the press at the Augusta Civic Center.

Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, said there was a “distinct possibility” the Legislature will adjourn Wednesday without a budget.

Ellsworth Police Department cruiser Credit: Nick Sambides Jr. / BDN

Jeffrey Paul Barnard, 57, was shot in the face by Trooper Scott Duff following a nearly 20-hour standoff in Ellsworth on June 1, 2014, that began with a dispute over Barnard allegedly allowing friends to use a tractor that didn’t belong to him.

Grasshopper kebobs. Credit: Courtesy of David George Gordon

Eating insects has a long history and a continued legacy around the world — one that Americans are just starting to tap into.

Fairmount School. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The boy allegedly stole electronics valued at several thousand dollars. They were recovered and returned to the school.

