A 14-year-old Bangor resident was charged with burglary, theft and refusing to submit to arrest following a Monday night break-in at Fairmount School in Bangor.

A resident who lives near the school called 911 at about 8 p.m. to report that someone was removing items from the school located at 58 Thirteenth St., which serves fourth- and fifth-grade students, according to Sgt. Wade Betters, spokesperson for the Bangor police.

Monday was the last day of classes for Bangor students.





When police arrived, the boy fled, but officers were able to catch up with him and take the teenager into custody, he said.

The boy allegedly stole electronics valued at several thousand dollars. They were recovered and returned to the school, according to Betters.

The boy was released to his parents.

Under Maine law, juveniles are not identified unless they commit felonies. The burglary charge is a felony, so the identity of the 14-year-old would be made public when the Penobscot County District Attorney’s office files charges at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

If convicted, the boy could be sentenced to the state’s youth prison, Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland, until he turns 21.

Both chambers of the Maine Legislature have voted to close that facility by 2023, but the measure faces an uncertain future. Gov. Janet Mills’ corrections commissioner, Randall Liberty, opposed it earlier this spring.