This story will be updated.

Health officials on Tuesday reported three additional deaths and 29 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The three latest deaths bring the statewide death toll to 848.





The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 813. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 823 on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,632, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,603 on Monday.

Of those, 50,182 have been confirmed positive, while 18,450 are classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.