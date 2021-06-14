This story will be updated.

Health officials on Monday reported 13 more coronavirus cases across the state.

It’s the smallest increase in daily cases in Maine since Sept. 27, 2020, when 12 cases were reported statewide.





The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 823. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 852 on Monday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 845.

Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,603, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,590 on Saturday.

Of those, 50,173 have been confirmed positive, while 18,430 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.