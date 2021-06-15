A New York man was rescued near the summit of Mount Megunticook after he suffered a medical emergency while on a hike with his family Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Camden firefighters responded to a report of an injured hiker near the top of the mountain in Camden Hills State Park, Fire Chief Chris Farley said. The hiker, a Rochester man, was visiting the area with his wife and daughter.

While hiking, the man, who appeared to be in his 60s, began experiencing pain in his calf and foot, Farley said. As a result, the man was unable to rotate his ankle or walk.





A team of six people from the fire department, five people from Coastal Mountains Search and Rescue, a park employee, and a volunteer carried the man down the 1,350-foot mountain in a rescue basket, the chief said.

The descent was fairly treacherous, with rock steps and steep slopes for the rescuers to navigate, he said. Fortunately, the weather was much cooler than the previous days.

“The trails were pretty steep, many were covered with tree roots and rocks,” Farley said. “It was slow and steady.”

Rescues from the area aren’t uncommon, Farley said. The fire department responds to similar calls approximately six times a year.