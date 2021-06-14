Today is Monday. Temperatures will rise to the high 60s along the coast and low 70s inland, with rain throughout the state in the late afternoon. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 50 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 845. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that the pandemic state of emergency will end June 30, making Maine the latest state to commit to ending the status as vaccination rates rise. Mainers have been living under the emergency order since March 2020.
A once-vacant Brewer building is now a startup hub that could be a model for Maine
The transformation at a building that once housed a global auto parts manufacturer shows how local startups are gaining momentum in the Bangor region, gradually becoming something that could power the region’s future growth.
All Bangor police officers will now be wearing body cameras
All 84 officers in the Bangor Police Department will now be equipped with body cameras.
8 fully vaccinated Mainers have died from COVID-19. Vaccines still prevent more deaths.
These so-called breakthrough infections are rare, with only 426 fully vaccinated Mainers contracting COVID-19.
Janet Mills’ wait-and-see legislative style contributes to chaotic end of pandemic session
Gov. Janet Mills’ tendency to stay out of legislative fights until the last minute is causing frustration in a session that has led lawmakers to vote on bills in marathon spurts.
This father and son traveled through rough seas to keep a family fishing tradition alive
“I can’t see myself doing anything else. I don’t know what I’d do if I weren’t a fisherman.”
Eddington hunter gets 1st moose permit after decades of failed attempts
Tim Lander was listening intently, fully expecting the 2021 lottery would end like all the others — with him not being among the lucky permit winners. He picked up his phone to find congratulatory texts and emails from brothers Billy and Chris, among others. His name had been drawn.
ALSO: Search the full list to see if you’re one of the lucky winners in the 2021 Maine moose permit lottery.
A Bangor cemetery will now let people be buried with their pets
The Whole-Family Lot at Mount Hope Cemetery will allow people to be buried with the cremated remains of their family pet — the first such option to be allowed in a cemetery in Maine.
Islesboro teens spent years raising money for their senior trip. Instead, they used the money to vaccinate the island.
The efforts paid off. Islesboro has a 99 percent vaccination rate for COVID-19.
A new coastal Maine land preserve is so popular it’s creating parking problems
Clark Island is just too popular for the eight parking spots currently available for visitors.
In other Maine news …
Bangor graduation highlights promising post-pandemic future
Motorcyclist dies in Augusta crash
Bull Moose owner apologizes for firing entire store and offers staff jobs back
Sheriff oversight proposal dies in Legislature
Sidney man pleads guilty to defrauding Maine DOT of $91,000 on bridge project