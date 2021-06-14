Today is Monday. Temperatures will rise to the high 60s along the coast and low 70s inland, with rain throughout the state in the late afternoon. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 50 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 845. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Friday that the pandemic state of emergency will end June 30, making Maine the latest state to commit to ending the status as vaccination rates rise. Mainers have been living under the emergency order since March 2020.





Brothers Parker Harriman (left) and Kyle Harriman drill holes for bolts in a girder on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at AIT Bridges, an engineering and manufacturing company in Brewer, Maine, that supplies advanced composite materials for bridges. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The transformation at a building that once housed a global auto parts manufacturer shows how local startups are gaining momentum in the Bangor region, gradually becoming something that could power the region’s future growth.

In this November 2018 file photo, a member of the Brewer Police Department tests out a demo unit of a body camera. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

All 84 officers in the Bangor Police Department will now be equipped with body cameras.

In this May 12, 2021, file photo, a man holds the door for another as they arrive at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Auburn Mall.

These so-called breakthrough infections are rare, with only 426 fully vaccinated Mainers contracting COVID-19.

Gov. Janet Mills wears a face covering while walking through the halls of the State House, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Augusta, Maine. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Gov. Janet Mills’ tendency to stay out of legislative fights until the last minute is causing frustration in a session that has led lawmakers to vote on bills in marathon spurts.

Knoep Nieuwkerk (left) and son Nick work on the hydraulic system aboard an old ground fishing boat in Portland in early May. They steamed the vessel across the Gulf of Maine from Nova Scotia in April. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

“I can’t see myself doing anything else. I don’t know what I’d do if I weren’t a fisherman.”

Brothers Billy Lander (left), Tim Lander and Chris Lander check out the moose that Tim Lander shot on Monday, Oct. 15, 2019, while hunting west of Moosehead Lake. Tim Lander won his own permit for the first time on Saturday. Credit: John Holyoke / BDN

Tim Lander was listening intently, fully expecting the 2021 lottery would end like all the others — with him not being among the lucky permit winners. He picked up his phone to find congratulatory texts and emails from brothers Billy and Chris, among others. His name had been drawn.

ALSO: Search the full list to see if you’re one of the lucky winners in the 2021 Maine moose permit lottery.

Mount Hope Cemetery is now offering a Whole-Family lot for humans and their pets and a Faithful Friends pet section for pets only. The new area of the cemetery will be in the area on the right.

The Whole-Family Lot at Mount Hope Cemetery will allow people to be buried with the cremated remains of their family pet — the first such option to be allowed in a cemetery in Maine.

Some of the members of the Islesboro Central School Class of 2021.

The efforts paid off. Islesboro has a 99 percent vaccination rate for COVID-19.

The Maine Coast Heritage Trust acquired Clark Island in St. George in 2020. The previous owners of the island had long allowed the public to use the beaches and walk the trails. The land trust has made that access permanent.

Clark Island is just too popular for the eight parking spots currently available for visitors.

In other Maine news …

Bangor graduation highlights promising post-pandemic future

Motorcyclist dies in Augusta crash

Bull Moose owner apologizes for firing entire store and offers staff jobs back

Sheriff oversight proposal dies in Legislature

Sidney man pleads guilty to defrauding Maine DOT of $91,000 on bridge project