An Oakland man died in a crash around Old Belgrade Road and Civic Center Drive Saturday night.

The crash involved a 2008 red Yamaha motorcycle and a 2018 white Mitsubishi SUV, police said.

The driver of the motorcycle, Patric Sherman, 58, died in the crash and his passenger, Venise Thompson, 51, of Oakland, was treated for injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the SUV and its passenger — Eric Arbour, 23, and Karla Pleasant, 54, both of Augusta — were uninjured, police said.

The crash has been reconstructed by the Maine State Police and is under investigation by the Augusta Police Department.