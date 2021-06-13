This story will be updated.

Health officials on Sunday reported 50 more coronavirus cases across the state.

No additional deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 845.





Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,590, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,540 on Saturday.

Of those, 50,160 have been confirmed positive, while 18,430 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 2,048 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about the hospitalizations was not immediately available Sunday.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,360), Aroostook (1,885), Cumberland (17,198), Franklin (1,367), Hancock (1,370), Kennebec (6,562), Knox (1,143), Lincoln (1,076), Oxford (3,624), Penobscot (6,285), Piscataquis (574), Sagadahoc (1,472), Somerset (2,260), Waldo (1,046), Washington (930) and York (13,435) counties.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,457,794 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 599,672 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.