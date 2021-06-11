Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high to low 60s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies in the north and clouds to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 65 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 843. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

U.S. health officials are investigating what appear to be higher than expected reports of heart inflammation in male teens and young adults after they get a second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.





In this June 8, 2019, file photo Arnold Miller of Dexter celebrates after hearing his name during the Maine Moose Permit Lottery and Festival at Cabela’s in Scarborough.

For the second year in a row, the state will conduct its moose permit lottery virtually. That’s not to say there won’t be plenty of hooting, hollering and high-fiving on Saturday in households across Maine, and beyond.

The invasive browntail moth caterpillar.

The worst season yet for the browntail moth hasn’t spared Bangor, with residents reporting rashes and the city preparing to take action as kids gear up to participate in summer camps.

Andy Bryan, who retires this week after 32 years at the Airline Community School, says goodbye to the students as they get onto their school bus after school on Wednesday. There are currently 45 students attending the rural K-8 school.

Andy Bryan, who this week retires at age 60 after 32 years, did what most teachers at tiny, rural schools like Airline have to do regularly: he added another responsibility to his already full slate.

BDN reporter Sam Schipani wraps the bottoms of her pants with duct tape to help prevent ticks from crawling up. With ticks on the rise in Maine this year, some people are trying the duct tape technique where you wrap duct tape with the sticky side out around the ankles of pants to catch ticks while they try to crawl up legs.

It looks silly, sure. But it’s better than getting Lyme disease.

Guardrails along Route 186 in the Gouldsboro village of Birch Harbor hang suspended in the air Wednesday evening after torrential rain that morning caused a creek to swell and flow over the road, eventually sweeping part of the road away. Several roads in eastern Hancock County and western Washington County were damaged by the deluge. Credit: Bill Trotter / BDN

Gouldsboro, Jonesboro, Machias, Machiasport, Roque Bluffs and Winter Harbor all had roads that were closed at some point during or after the storm, which dumped several inches of rain along the coast from roughly Mount Desert Island to Cobscook Bay.

Presque Isle Police Chief Laurie Kelly confirmed the ransomware attack in April, but has not commented on the issue since that time. Credit: Kathleen Phalen Tomaselli / The Star-Herald

Nearly 200 gigabytes of data, including 15,000 emails and police reports and witness statements from the 1970s to the present, were published by an unidentified ransomware group on the dark web.

Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland is pictured on Nov. 17, 2016. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

That hands a milestone win to criminal justice activists even as the bill faces a hard path passage amid opposition from the state.

The Belfast Street Party.

Summer is back — and so are the festivals and fun times. Here’s an introduction to some of the events that will be held in Belfast this summer.

Mike and Jessica Craig take in the annular eclipse of the sun on June 10, 2021, on Portland’s Eastern Prom. Annular eclipses happen when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, blocking out part of its light. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

About a hundred people gathered along the city’s Eastern Prom Thursday morning at sunrise to view an annular eclipse of the sun.

