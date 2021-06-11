Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the high to low 60s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies in the north and clouds to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 65 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 843. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
U.S. health officials are investigating what appear to be higher than expected reports of heart inflammation in male teens and young adults after they get a second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
How to find out if you’re among the lucky hunters at Saturday’s moose permit lottery
For the second year in a row, the state will conduct its moose permit lottery virtually. That’s not to say there won’t be plenty of hooting, hollering and high-fiving on Saturday in households across Maine, and beyond.
Browntail moth caterpillars are terrorizing Bangor
The worst season yet for the browntail moth hasn’t spared Bangor, with residents reporting rashes and the city preparing to take action as kids gear up to participate in summer camps.
A Hancock County principal who got his bus driver’s license in a pinch is retiring
Andy Bryan, who this week retires at age 60 after 32 years, did what most teachers at tiny, rural schools like Airline have to do regularly: he added another responsibility to his already full slate.
Use this duct tape trick to protect yourself from tick bites
It looks silly, sure. But it’s better than getting Lyme disease.
Down East towns recovering from rainstorm that washed out miles of road
Gouldsboro, Jonesboro, Machias, Machiasport, Roque Bluffs and Winter Harbor all had roads that were closed at some point during or after the storm, which dumped several inches of rain along the coast from roughly Mount Desert Island to Cobscook Bay.
Hackers dump Presque Isle Police Department files on dark web
Nearly 200 gigabytes of data, including 15,000 emails and police reports and witness statements from the 1970s to the present, were published by an unidentified ransomware group on the dark web.
Maine House votes to close state’s only youth jail
That hands a milestone win to criminal justice activists even as the bill faces a hard path passage amid opposition from the state.
From live music to highland games, summer fun is back in Belfast
Summer is back — and so are the festivals and fun times. Here’s an introduction to some of the events that will be held in Belfast this summer.
Solar eclipse wows viewers at dawn in Maine
About a hundred people gathered along the city’s Eastern Prom Thursday morning at sunrise to view an annular eclipse of the sun.
In other Maine news …
Gouldsboro votes to keep its police department for 2nd time in 3 years
Police investigating string of related violent attacks targeting Portland women
2 dead in Winterport house fire
Suspect shot during attempted robbery in Dover-Foxcroft
Warming waters causing female lobsters to shrink
Maine Senate approves online voter registration