Health officials on Thursday reported 65 more coronavirus cases across Maine.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 1,033. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 1,190 on Wednesday.

It’s the seventh straight day when Maine has seen new infections slip below 100. That comes amid a steep decline in virus transmission that has brought new cases to lows not seen in months after the spring’s stepped up vaccine drive.





No new deaths were announced Thursday, leaving the statewide death toll at 843.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,449, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,384 on Wednesday.

Of those, 50,069 have been confirmed positive, while 18,380 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Thursday was 0.49 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 511.42.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 67.3, down from 72.6 a day ago, down from 73.6 a week ago and down from 276.7 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 625.3.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men. For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 2,044 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized was not immediately available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Thursday was 15.27 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,339), Aroostook (1,882), Cumberland (17,180), Franklin (1,358), Hancock (1,367), Kennebec (6,546), Knox (1,142), Lincoln (1,072), Oxford (3,616), Penobscot (6,267), Piscataquis (572), Sagadahoc (1,471), Somerset (2,252), Waldo (1,042), Washington (925) and York (13,417) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Thursday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 33,414,769 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 598,766 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.