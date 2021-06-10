AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Senate voted 22-12 Thursday to join the House in advancing a bill to allow online voter registration.

The House voted 81-61 in favor of the bill a day earlier. Both votes were along party lines with minority Republicans in opposition.

“To strengthen our democracy, we need to look at ways to improve voting access, not limit it,” said the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Teresa Pierce, D-Falmouth.





Maine law currently allows people to request an application online but the application must be returned either by mail or in person.

Forty other states and the District of Columbia allow online voter registration, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.