Today is Monday. It will be in the high 80s and low 90s across Maine with lots of sunshine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 78 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death now stands at 839. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
A federal judge Friday dismissed an Orrington church’s year-old lawsuit that challenged Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, calling the church’s case moot following the governor’s gradual loosening of limits before she eliminated them late last month.
Eyeing comeback, Maine’s former governor pitches ‘LePage 2.0’
Former Gov. Paul LePage is not yet officially running for his old seat, but he has been on something resembling a campaign trail recently, rallying faithful Republicans and visiting businesses under the radar while mapping out a return bid.
Former Millinocket paper mill site will host $300 million data center
Nautilus Data Technologies plans to locate its new 60-megawatt data center on 13 acres at the 1,400-acre former site of the Great Northern Paper Company. The site is now owned by the nonprofit volunteer group Our Katahdin.
PLUS: Local leaders hope data center will reinvigorate Millinocket and Katahdin region
A Unity College student and her girlfriend were murdered 25 years ago at a national park. The killer is still unknown.
It’s been a quarter century since Unity College student Laura “Lollie” Winans, 26, and her girlfriend, Julianne “Julie” Williams, 24, were brutally slain at their backcountry campsite in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia.
Maine dairy farms can do something no other ones in the country are allowed to do
In Maine, as long as a dairy producer has a valid Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry dairy license, a simple heat treatment process can be used to pasteurize milk. It’s a less expensive process than the federal pasteurization standards used in the other 49 states.
Mystery brain disease that has claimed 6 lives so far in New Brunswick has doctors scrambling to find cause
So far, reported cases are clustered in the eastern part of the province, The Canadian Press reported, but there is no hard evidence yet that the disease is directly connected to geography.
More kids entered state custody as the pandemic stressed Maine’s child welfare system
But Moran, the family services coordinator at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, increasingly heard from families stressed by the coronavirus pandemic, dealing with job losses and challenges of managing school or child care at home. The social connections that help protect children likely eroded and have not yet recovered, Moran fears.
Fort Kent the latest police department in The County at risk of closing from lack of officers
The decline in applicants to police departments is a problem throughout the country due to low pay and lack of benefits for a job that the public often views negatively.
Under specific conditions, euthanizing your pet by gunshot is legal in Maine
Reasons pet owners might face such a decision include owning an animal that suffered a serious traumatic injury, an illness that is impossible or too difficult to treat, and simple old age.
Prosecutor: Brewer father was handed ‘happy, cooing baby’ who was unresponsive 15 minutes later
Ronald Harding, 36, is charged with manslaughter in the infant’s death.
In other Maine news …
Painting with ties to Vincent van Gogh surfaces in Maine thrift store
Woman stabbed multiple times in Lewiston
2nd Mainer charged in Capitol riot is a veteran and father of 5, lawyer says
Attorney for man convicted of killing neighbor with machete argues police violated his rights
Rockland man pleads guilty to making fake distress call