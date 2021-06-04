The second Mainer charged in connection to the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot is a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder and five children, his lawyer said Thursday.

Nicholas Hendrix, 34, of Gorham faces four federal charges for allegedly entering the Capitol with other rioters Jan. 6. In the latest hearing, Hendrix did not enter a plea, the Portland Press Herald reported.

In Hendrix’s virtual Washington, D.C., court hearing, his public defender, David Beneman, told Judge Zia M. Faruqui of Hendrix’s diagnosis and that he is 30 months sober on medication-assisted treatment with Suboxone, according to the newspaper.





Beneman told the judge Hendrix was diagnosed with PTSD in 2010. The judge ordered, as part of Hendrix’s bail, the man to undergo a mental health evaluation and continue his treatment for PTSD, according to the Press Herald.

Hendrix is out on bail with conditions including no out-of-state travel without permission from U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services, not being in the District of Columbia except for court matters, not to possess firearms and not to use alcohol or drugs, including marijuana, and to be tested for their use.