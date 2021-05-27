Screenshot of Nicholas Patrick Hendrix captured from video taken just outside of the U.S. Capitol Rotunda Door on Hendrix’s phone. Credit: Courtesy of the FBI

A second Maine man has been accused of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 during a riot protesting the election of President Joe Biden.

Nicholas Patrick Hendrix, 34, of Gorham is charged with one count each of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol ground, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in any of the Capitol buildings.

Hendrix was first interviewed by the FBI on Jan. 21 after a tipster left a message for the agency online that Hendrix had been in the Capitol on Jan. 6, according to the complaint Thursday filed in U.S. District Court in Portland.

He was interviewed a second time by the FBI on March 25. Hendrix identified himself to agents in a screenshot taken from closed circuit television footage inside the Capitol rotunda near the door, the complaint said. Hendrix was inside the building for approximately 1 minute and 23 seconds.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance remotely before U.S. Magistrate Judge John H. Rich III at 3:30 p.m.

Hendrix is one of more than 400 people facing federal charges as a result of the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37, of Lebanon is facing 10 charges in connection with his participation in the events in Washington, D.C., two weeks before the president’s inauguration. Those counts include separate alleged assaults on two different police officers.

Fitzsimons has been held without bail since his arrest on Feb. 4 at his home in Maine.

A trial date in federal court in Washington, D.C., for Fitzsimons has not been set.