Health officials on Sunday reported 78 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in the past 14 days statewide is 1,253. This is an estimation of the current number of active cases in the state, as the Maine CDC is no longer tracking recoveries for all patients. That’s down from 1,291 on Saturday.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 839.





Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 68,232, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 68,154 on Saturday.

Of those, 49,927 have been confirmed positive, while 18,305 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The new case rate statewide Sunday was 0.58 cases per 10,000 residents, and the total case rate statewide was 509.80.

Maine’s seven-day average for new coronavirus cases is 71.3, down from 72.3 a day ago, down from 111.7 a week ago and down from 325 a month ago. That average peaked on Jan. 14 at 325.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers younger than 20, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

For a complete breakdown of the age and sex demographics of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, use the interactive graphic below.

So far, 2,036 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Sixty-one are currently hospitalized with 26 in critical care and 15 on a ventilator. Eighty-four out of 380 critical care beds and 223 out of 319 ventilators are currently available. Meanwhile, 451 alternative ventilators are available.

The total statewide hospitalization rate on Sunday was 15.21 patients per 10,000 residents.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (8,317), Aroostook (1,877), Cumberland (17,150), Franklin (1,350), Hancock (1,361), Kennebec (6,525), Knox (1,139), Lincoln (1,065), Oxford (3,604), Penobscot (6,238), Piscataquis (572), Sagadahoc (1,465), Somerset (2,239), Waldo (1,035), Washington (912) and York (13,383) counties.

For a complete breakdown of the county by county data, use the interactive graphic below.

As of Sunday, 1,442,436 Mainers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, with 718,238 who have received two doses.

As of Sunday afternoon, the coronavirus had sickened 33,359,991 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 597,561 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.