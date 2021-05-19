Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 70s throughout the state, with bountiful sunshine. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another two Mainers died and 199 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death now stands at 805. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine will reinstate traditional work requirements for unemployment insurance benefits this Sunday, requiring those receiving unemployment to actively look for work and accept positions for which they are qualified or risk losing benefits. We want to hear from workers who became unemployed during the pandemic and are collecting benefits to know your work search plans.





In this May 12, 2021, file photo, Jennifer Conary looks away as she receives a COVID-19 vaccination in Auburn. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Maine continues to see large geographic differences in COVID-19 vaccinations even as more than 50 percent of the state’s total population and nearly 63 percent of eligible Mainers aged 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.

In this April 12, 2021, file photo, Gov. Janet Mills arrives at a news conference at Maine’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Oxford. Credit: Andree Kehn / Sun Journal via AP

Gov. Janet Mills has largely sided with the business lobby against proposals from progressive Democrats to raise taxes on high earners and scrap at-will employment.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a Senate committee hearing at the U.S. Capitol on April 28, 2021. Credit: Bill O'Leary / The Washington Post via AP

Katrina F. Preble, 56, allegedly left a series of voicemails on the senator’s office phones in Bangor and Washington, D.C., on Nov. 6 and 11.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins holds a model of a ship hull while posing with officials including (second from left) Martin Kao, the CEO of Martin Defense Group, in this 2019 photo provided by Collins’ office. Kao, who was charged last year with a small business loan program championed by the Maine senator, is the subject of an FBI investigation into whether he illegally funneled money toward Collins’ 2020 reelection effort. Credit: Courtesy photo

The warrant application alleges that Martin Kao, the CEO of Martin’s Defense Group, created a shell company to funnel $150,000 in funding from his company, then called Navatek, to the 1820 PAC, a super PAC created to support Collins.

Penobscot County Treasurer John Hiatt. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

John Hiatt is accused of stalking and harassing a 34 year-old Bangor woman online and by cellphone texts.

Unity College.

Besides gambling at casinos, going on a cruise and paying utility bills, Beth Bing and her husband used the college’s corporate cards to go on cross-country trips and purchase items such as television sets and washing machines.

University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy speaks in 2019. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

University officials say the increases are necessary to contend with the cost of inflation and salary raises for staff over the past few years.

In this June 16, 2020, file photo, the sun is reflected on Apple’s Fifth Avenue store in New York. Credit: Mark Lennihan / AP

Primary Productions LLC claims the tech giant is harming millions of independent software developers with “anti-competitive business practices” in the App Store.

Mystery animal named ‘Fluffy’ turns out to be albino woodchuck

This all-white animal has been visiting the yard of Richard Koralek on the Belfast waterfront. It turns out that “Fluffy,” as he has named the critter, is a rare find. Credit: Courtesy of Richard Koralek

Some readers were convinced Fluffy was an ermine, an albino squirrel or a northern bog lemming.

Aroostook County mother and son arrested after drug agents find $250K worth of meth

Tiny bats put kibosh on CMP power line tree-cutting for 2 months

3 trapped by power lines after ambulance crashes into utility pole in Aroostook County

Feds seize $3.6M from company over sale of fake N95 masks to Maine

Locals push Scarborough to stop local police from cooperating with feds at ICE facility

Passamaquoddy Tribe reacquires stolen land on Pine Island

Funtown Splashtown will only open 5 days a week due to worker shortage