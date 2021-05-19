Maine will reinstate traditional work requirements for unemployment insurance benefits this Sunday, requiring those receiving unemployment to actively look for work and accept positions for which they are qualified or risk losing benefits.

Maine has yet to follow the lead of almost two dozen other states, including New Hampshire, that are canceling federal unemployment insurance benefits, including the $300-a-week benefits enhancement. If the state did that, some 43,500 workers would be affected, with $257 million in federal unemployment aid at stake, according to The Century Foundation.

Some have blamed enhanced unemployment benefits for labor shortages, but a 2020 study from Yale University found they were not a disincentive to returning to work.

We want to hear from workers who became unemployed during the pandemic and are collecting benefits to know your work search plans. Have you searched for a job and not found the right fit? Have you changed your thinking about what you want from a job? Help us by answering the survey below.

Work Search Survey