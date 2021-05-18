BRIDGEWATER, Maine — The driver and two passengers, including a 12-year-old patient, were not injured when an East Millinocket ambulance struck a utility pole, trapping them in the vehicle because of electrical wires on U.S. Route 1 Monday evening.

Robert Bean, 68, of Lincoln was driving north on U.S. Route 1 around 11:10 p.m. when he swerved to avoid an animal in the road, Aroostook County Sheriff Shawn Gillen said. The ambulance struck a utility pole on the right-hand side of the road and came to a rest in a ditch.

Although not injured, the driver and two passengers were trapped with live electrical wires laying on top of the vehicle. The three people were unable to exit the vehicle until Versant Power shut down power to the area.





Deputy Ben Boutilier and Sgt. Matt Cummings responded to the crash, along with Bridgewater and Monticello firefighters.

The ambulance, which was heading to Fort Kent, was towed from the scene due to disabling damage. Route 1 was shut down for approximately 30 minutes while the scene was cleared.