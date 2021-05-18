A Presque Isle woman and her son were arrested Monday after drug agents found $250,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine during a search.

Leann Johnson, 44, was charged with Class A and Class B aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, while her son, 23-year-old Jeremiah Therrien, was charged with Class B trafficking in scheduled W drugs and violating conditions of release, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Therrien was on bail for drug and firearms violations from earlier this year.





Maine drug agents searched Johnson’s Dyer Street home, where they found more than four pounds of meth and $10,000 in suspected drug proceeds. The seized meth is worth an estimated $250,000, according to the agency, which described it as a “significant source” of the drug in The County.

The arrests were the culmination of a monthslong joint investigation by the agency and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office into meth trafficking in Aroostook County.

Johnson and Therrien were taken to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton. Johnson posted $10,000 cash bail on Monday night, while Therrien was denied bail pending a court appearance this week.