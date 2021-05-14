Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in low 60s to low 70s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Health officials on Thrusday reported another 295 coronavirus cases across the state. No additional deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 798. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
U.S. Sen. Susan Collins on Thursday called the CDC’s new mask guidance “overdue” but “certainly a step in the right direction.” Collins has criticized the CDC for mask guidance that she said was not consistent with the best available evidence.
Maine to end indoor capacity limits on May 24, leaves mask mandate in effect for now
Indoor venues can fill to 75 percent capacity on that date. Venues will not be required to adhere to physical distancing requirements except at indoor restaurants and other places where it is not possible to wear face coverings.
PLUS: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday eased indoor mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most places.
Maine Legislature teases State House return after pandemic restrictions relax
After months on the other side of the capital city, leaders of the Maine Legislature on Thursday teased a return to the State House after Gov. Janet Mills sped up the state’s reopening timeline.
Woman claims Brewer athletic trainer sexually abused her when she was a teenager
The lawsuit alleges that Benjamin Pushard sexually abused the teen while he worked as an athletic trainer at Brewer High School.
Bangor-area schools likely to keep remote learning as an option for students this fall
While education experts tend to believe more students have struggled with remote learning, they acknowledge that some students have thrived under it.
2 new breweries to triple Washington County’s craft beer locales
The craft beer scene has been largely concentrated in Maine cities and the southern coast. Now it’s reaching Maine’s most rural and far-flung corners.
Facing worker shortage, Maine’s trucking industry turns to TikTok in appeal to Gen Z
An industry group is pitching trucking’s steady work and good wages as a way to pay off college debt or have a career without going to college.
CMP can clear remote corridor stretch after federal judge’s ruling
An appeals court judge on Thursday vacated an injunction that had prevented Central Maine Power’s parent company from starting work on the last 53 miles of a controversial hydropower project from The Forks to the Canadian border.
A gathering of eagles among the surprising sights at this Maine beach
The 600-acre Bates-Morse Mountain Conservation Area in Phippsburg is an excellent spot for wildlife watching. It’s also popular because it features one of the state’s largest sand beaches: Seawall Beach.
In other Maine news …
Saint Joseph’s College will require students to be vaccinated before fall classes begin
A Waldoboro woman’s trailer burned down. Now town regulations keep her from moving into her new home.
Conservation groups say Kennebec dams’ owner is violating endangered species law
Hadlock Field to expand to full capacity for Sea Dogs games
TD Beach to Beacon 10K will be held virtually due to the pandemic
Worker killed by falling tree in Waterford
Lawmakers endorse bill to curb future ‘forever chemicals’ contamination
Former Bangor High, UMaine pitcher thriving at Liberty University