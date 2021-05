A man was killed by a falling tree Wednesday in Waterford.

The 50-year-old Harrison man, who worked for a Searles Excavation crew, was clearing brush and felling trees on Keoka Beach Trail about 2:17 p.m., according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

As he cut a tree, the tree top detached and fell, striking him in the head, the sheriff’s office said.





The man, who wasn’t immediately identified, died at the scene.

His death remains under investigation.