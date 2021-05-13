The TD Beach to Beacon 10K announced Thursday that the 2021 race will be a virtual event because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2020, the TD Beach to Beacon 10K was canceled as a result of the pandemic and all registrants were fully refunded.

Registration for the virtual TD Beach to Beacon 10K will open online at 10 a.m. June 2 and close on Aug. 6. You can get more information or register at beach2beacon.org.





The registration fee for the 10K is $35 and $10 for the kid’s fun run.

Runners will be invited to run a 10K on their favorite route anytime between July 23 and Aug. 8, which are the dates of the Tokyo Olympics.

All registered participants of the virtual event will receive an official TD Beach to Beacon 10K Nike T-shirt and all participants of the 10K or kid’s fun run who submit their official race time using Race Roster’s Runkeeper app or by manually entering their results online will receive an exclusive TD Beach to Beacon 10K finisher’s medal, according to race organizers.

The TD Beach to Beacon 10K was founded by 1984 Olympic Gold Medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson.