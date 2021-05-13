Hadlock Field will open to full capacity for baseball games in June, the Portland Sea Dogs announced Thursday.

The announcement follows the news that the state will lift capacity limits both indoors and outdoors effective May 24.

Currently, the Sea Dogs allow 28 percent capacity — or 2,087 fans — at Hadlock Field, the Portland Press Herald reported. At full capacity, Hadlock Field can seat 7,368 fans.

Masks will not be required while watching a game outside, but will be required to enter the ballpark, walk inside the concourse and use the restrooms, the newspaper reported.