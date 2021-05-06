Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to high 50s from north to south, with rain in the north and decreasing clouds to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer died and 348 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 791. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
The University of New England will require students and staff at its campuses to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the fall semester. It will grant some nonmedical exemptions, but those students will be required to wear face coverings.
This midcoast Maine jail has not begun vaccinating inmates
That’s despite the fact that 30 people at Two Bridges Regional Jail tested positive for the virus last week.
We’ve answered some questions about what’s happening with the Hampden waste plant
While Delta Thermo appears to be closing the deal, several questions remain about its past work and plans for the Hampden plant.
Belfast-area school district wants to turn former credit card buildings into an elementary school
It’s part of a bigger plan to consolidate RSU 17’s elementary schools to provide equitable education to all students and save taxpayer dollars.
After fatal Colorado black bear attack, biologist says Maine killings are very rare
A Colorado woman was apparently killed and eaten by two black bears last week. Human-bear interactions are extremely rare in the Pine Tree State. In fact, there has never been a fatal black bear attack here in Maine.
Maine’s tourism industry sees signs of recovery after decline in 2020 visitors
Reservations are up this year as restrictions continue to lift, particularly in the hotspots of Bar Harbor and Old Orchard Beach, and businesses are cautiously optimistic about the coming tourism season.
Maine to develop accessible absentee ballots in deal with visually impaired voters
Maine will be required to develop an accessible absentee ballot system after July 1 as part of a Monday settlement with four visually impaired voters.
Maine may give out 40 percent more any-deer permits
The move comes as the dense white tail deer population has become a nuisance in southern, coastal and central Maine.
In other Maine news …
Ellsworth deputy fire chief dies
Man charged with breaking into Bangor home, assaulting owner
Truck drivers for Shaw’s supermarkets return to work
Cameron Stadium field, track renovations are ahead of schedule
Maine law school on track to move out of its distinct Portland building