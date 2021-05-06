Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the high 40s to high 50s from north to south, with rain in the north and decreasing clouds to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer died and 348 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Wednesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll now stands at 791. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

The University of New England will require students and staff at its campuses to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before the fall semester. It will grant some nonmedical exemptions, but those students will be required to wear face coverings.





The Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset is shown in this 2015 file photo. The jail, which is the site of a recent COVID-19 outbreak, has not begun vaccinating its incarcerated population as Maine sees an uneven rollout at jails across the state. Credit: Lincoln County News

That’s despite the fact that 30 people at Two Bridges Regional Jail tested positive for the virus last week.

The sorting equipment at the Coastal Resources of Maine plant removes items that it can sell on the recycling market before converting the remaining waste into biofuel and other materials in a 2019 photo. Credit: Courtesy of Fiberight

While Delta Thermo appears to be closing the deal, several questions remain about its past work and plans for the Hampden plant.

Officials from Regional School District 71 are looking into the possibility of purchasing three former MBNA buildings in Belfast, including this one, to use as a school. Credit: Abigail Curtis / BDN

It’s part of a bigger plan to consolidate RSU 17’s elementary schools to provide equitable education to all students and save taxpayer dollars.

After being trapped by Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife biologists, a 246-pound female black bear pops her jaw as a sign of aggression in this June 2010 file photo.

A Colorado woman was apparently killed and eaten by two black bears last week. Human-bear interactions are extremely rare in the Pine Tree State. In fact, there has never been a fatal black bear attack here in Maine.

In this July 7, 2020, file photo, small groups of people remain socially distanced on Old Orchard Beach.

Reservations are up this year as restrictions continue to lift, particularly in the hotspots of Bar Harbor and Old Orchard Beach, and businesses are cautiously optimistic about the coming tourism season.

Cynthia Grier drops off hear absentee ballot at Portland City Hall on Oct. 5, 2020.

Maine will be required to develop an accessible absentee ballot system after July 1 as part of a Monday settlement with four visually impaired voters.

In this July 31, 2018, file photo, a doe and her two fawns prepare to cross a road near Bar Harbor.

The move comes as the dense white tail deer population has become a nuisance in southern, coastal and central Maine.

In other Maine news …

