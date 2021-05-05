Truck drivers and mechanics for Shaw’s supermarkets are back on the job in New England as the Teamsters and company prepare to return to the bargaining table on Thursday.

The drivers based at a warehouse in Wells returned to work Wednesday, delivering grocery staples to more than 100 Shaw’s and Star Market grocery stores across the region, officials said.

“Solidarity made this happen,” Teamsters Local 340 posted on social media.





The 70 drivers and mechanics represented by the Teamsters went on strike on Monday.

It was unclear where the negotiations would be taking place Thursday. The drivers based in Wells and mechanics based in Scarborough have been without a contract since October.

The strike didn’t affect drivers who deliver fruit, vegetables and refrigerated items from a facility in Methuen, Massachusetts.