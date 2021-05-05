This story will be updated.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Wednesday reported 348 more coronavirus cases across the state.

The statewide death toll stands at 791.





Wednesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 62,857, according to the Maine CDC. That’s up from 62,509 on Tuesday.

Of those, 46,656 have been confirmed positive, while 16,201 were classified as “probable cases,” the Maine CDC reported.

The most cases have been detected in Mainers in their 20s, while Mainers over 80 years old make up the majority of deaths. More cases and deaths have been recorded in women than men.

So far, 1,881 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. Information about those who are currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Cases have been reported in Androscoggin (7,498), Aroostook (1,693), Cumberland (16,400), Franklin (1,247), Hancock (1,241), Kennebec (5,846), Knox (1,026), Lincoln (914), Oxford (3,326), Penobscot (5,496), Piscataquis (463), Sagadahoc (1,322), Somerset (1,962), Waldo (876), Washington (841) and York (12,706) counties.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 32,513,408 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 578,503 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.