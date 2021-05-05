Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to high 40s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 417 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving statewide death toll at 790. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

In this March 19, 2021, file photo, nurses fill syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a makeshift clinic in the kitchen of a community center on Great Cranberry Island. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said the change was due to more people coming into the state for the tourism season as well as returning to the state, such as college students.





ALSO: President Joe Biden is setting a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70 percent of adult Americans by July 4, the White House said Tuesday. Heather Ousley broke into tears when she learned that her 13-year-old and millions of other youngsters could soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

In this March 12, 2020, file photo, Gov. Janet Mills speaks at a news conference at the State House in Augusta. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The so-called Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan is the first of three key spending proposals expected this spring from the Democratic governor.

Julie Archie of Millinocket is one of many residents still looking for answers after the town’s former police chief was fired, then unfired, and the police department disbanded. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

It highlights tensions between municipal employees’ privacy rights and Mainers’ right to know about the actions of their public servants.

Hancock County Treasurer Michael Boucher Credit: Courtesy of Michael Boucher

That could make the treasurer an appointed position and ensure whoever holds the job has adequate bookkeeping experience.

In this June 5, 2020, file photo, a worker places swabs on a machine as President Donald Trump tours Puritan Medical Products, a medical swab manufacturer in Guilford. Credit: Patrick Semansky / AP

With a capacity to produce up to 200 million swabs a month, the Tennessee plant will be integral to the century-old company’s future.

In this April 28, 2021, file photo, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Credit: Bill O'Leary / The Washington Post via AP, Pool

As she starts a new six-year term, the vote shows the differences Susan Collins has with many Maine Republicans, who have become increasingly conservative and aligned with Trump.

In this April 22, 2021, file photo, Penobscot Nation Ambassador Maulian Dana speaks at a press conference at Binette Park on the Old Town Riverfront. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The ambitious effort to change Maine’s relationship with indigenous tribes was stalled for the second straight year on Tuesday as a pandemic session stretched already fraught negotiations well into the spring.

Rayshaun Moore makes his initial appearance in Bangor court in February 2020. Credit: Charles Eichacker / BDN

Rayshaun Moore, 36, faces between 25 years and life in prison.

The Hancock County Courthouse in Ellsworth. The state is interested in buying an adjacent 2-acre property owned by former state legislator Ruth Foster so it can build a new courthouse in the city. Credit: Gabor Degre / BDN

Maine’s court system is looking to acquire a piece of property in Ellsworth for a new courthouse, possibly on a residential site adjacent to the existing courthouse complex.

Tom Falby of Casco Bay Cannabis trims plants at his company’s organic growing facility in Scarborough on Thursday. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

“There are a lot of sick people that cannabis helps, and to infect them with high metal concentrations, pesticides and fungicides is not being responsible,” said John Black, CEO of Earth Keeper LLC. “There is so much cannabis out there that is contaminated. You can talk to most labs and they will tell you that they see the problems everyday as those same pesticides contaminate their extraction vessels.”

A raccoon eats some feed as two bucks spar at a feeder in this trail camera photo. Credit: Courtesy of Lacey McCauley

The raccoon isn’t waiting around to see if they’re interested in joining it for dinner.

