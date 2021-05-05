Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to high 40s from north to south, with rain throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 417 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Tuesday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving statewide death toll at 790. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
You no longer need to live in Maine to get vaccinated here
Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said the change was due to more people coming into the state for the tourism season as well as returning to the state, such as college students.
ALSO: President Joe Biden is setting a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70 percent of adult Americans by July 4, the White House said Tuesday. Heather Ousley broke into tears when she learned that her 13-year-old and millions of other youngsters could soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Janet Mills’ $1B stimulus plan focuses on infrastructure spending and business aid
The so-called Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan is the first of three key spending proposals expected this spring from the Democratic governor.
The secrets left behind by Millinocket’s ousted leaders
It highlights tensions between municipal employees’ privacy rights and Mainers’ right to know about the actions of their public servants.
After treasurer refuses on-the-job training, Hancock County considers adopting a charter
That could make the treasurer an appointed position and ensure whoever holds the job has adequate bookkeeping experience.
Swab maker’s Tennessee expansion lets it access a workforce larger than Maine’s
With a capacity to produce up to 200 million swabs a month, the Tennessee plant will be integral to the century-old company’s future.
Piscataquis GOP censures Susan Collins, saying she ‘continuously muddles her opinions’
As she starts a new six-year term, the vote shows the differences Susan Collins has with many Maine Republicans, who have become increasingly conservative and aligned with Trump.
Tribal sovereignty effort stalls again with renewed opposition from Janet Mills
The ambitious effort to change Maine’s relationship with indigenous tribes was stalled for the second straight year on Tuesday as a pandemic session stretched already fraught negotiations well into the spring.
Bangor man guilty in 2020 killing outside Bangor nightclub
Rayshaun Moore, 36, faces between 25 years and life in prison.
State wants to buy former lawmaker’s Ellsworth property for new courthouse
Maine’s court system is looking to acquire a piece of property in Ellsworth for a new courthouse, possibly on a residential site adjacent to the existing courthouse complex.
‘Clean cannabis’ program wants more Mainers choosing pesticide-free pot
“There are a lot of sick people that cannabis helps, and to infect them with high metal concentrations, pesticides and fungicides is not being responsible,” said John Black, CEO of Earth Keeper LLC. “There is so much cannabis out there that is contaminated. You can talk to most labs and they will tell you that they see the problems everyday as those same pesticides contaminate their extraction vessels.”
2 bucks spar while raccoon has a snack in this trail camera photo
The raccoon isn’t waiting around to see if they’re interested in joining it for dinner.
In other Maine news …
A man caught in Nevada when a ranger recognized his Maine accent is in trouble again
Canadian man allegedly crossed border checkpoint and led police on high-speed chase into Millinocket
Jay mill owner sues Florida contractor over 2020 explosion
Enrollment losses allow 2 coastal schools to avoid moving up a class in some sports
Portland schools want a 4 percent budget increase to improve racial equity
Kennebec County settles excessive force lawsuit for $30,000
Rockland will create police oversight committee to examine department operations