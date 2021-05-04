A New Brunswick man was arrested Monday after he allegedly passed through a border checkpoint without stopping and led police on a high-speed chase to Millinocket.

Jeremy Richard, 27, was charged with eluding, criminal speeding, failure to stop for law enforcement, driving to endanger and reckless conduct, according to the East Millinocket Police Department.

Richard allegedly rode his motorcycle through the Houlton Port of Entry without stopping early Monday afternoon and continued south on Interstate 95 at speeds between 100 and 150 mph.





He exited the interstate in Medway, where East Millinocket police attempted to stop him on Medway Road but Richard failed to stop and weaved in and out of traffic at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

Richard continued into Millinocket before the chase came to an end of Katahdin Avenue, where he was arrested, police said.

He was turned over to U.S. Border Patrol.

The U.S.-Canadian border is closed to most traffic through May 21 because of the pandemic.