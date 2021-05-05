Any hunter or wildlife-watcher can tell you, if you’re looking to cross paths with a (name one: deer, bear, moose) you’ll benefit from figuring out where the animal will bed down, and where it’ll seek food.

Today’s trail camera photo proves that sometimes, you might find different kinds of critters bellying up to the food trough. Or, in this case, the deer feeder.

Lacey McCauley sent us a photo from her trail camera, which shows a couple of bucks appearing to square off as a raccoon nonchalantly nibbles on the food below the feeder.





The photo was taken in Fannin County, Texas, where feeding deer (and other animals) is a well-established practice. Many of the wild hog photos that we’ve received have come to us from Texas, and show hogs at similar feeders.

Chances are good that the deer in this photo are eating well, too, but the raccoon isn’t waiting around to see if they’re interested in joining it for dinner.

Smart raccoon.

Thanks for the photo, Lacey!

