Maine dropped its residency requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday as vaccine uptake slows down and the busy summer season approaches.

Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said the change was due to more people coming into the state for the tourism season as well as returning to the state, such as college students. He also pegged the change to shots being more available in general, a marked change from the constrained attitude policymakers have had toward vaccines.