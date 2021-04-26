Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to mid-50s from north to south, with a chance for rain in the north and sunny and breezy to the south. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another 164 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the statewide death toll at 772. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
An outbreak investigation has been opened at the Women’s Center within the Maine Correctional Center in Windham after five residents tested positive for the coronavirus.
Four Maine counties were downgraded from green to yellow on Saturday by the Mills administration, meaning that schools in those counties should consider hybrid learning models to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Maine sees large dip in COVID-19 vaccinations linked to 11-day J&J pause
Maine saw a 20 percent decrease in weekly COVID-19 vaccinations this week, a development that will challenge public health officials as they pursue more flexible options.
ALSO: U.S. health advisers on Friday urged resuming COVID-19 vaccinations with Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot, saying its benefits outweigh a rare risk of blood clots — in line with Europe’s rollout.
Coronavirus patient numbers double in a week at EMMC
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center are at their highest in two months, with most of the people hospitalized at the Bangor facility coming from rural communities.
See the Maine police oversight bills and who’s supporting and opposing them
As most states around the country have passed police oversight legislation in the wake of George Floyd’s murder by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Maine’s legislative decisions are still to come.
More than a million people have watched this Maine rapper’s new video
The father of three is focused on showing his children, as well as his community, that dreams are worth chasing.
New Brunswick considering vaccine passports in border reopening preparations
With the world’s longest border having been closed for more than a year, the challenge now is how to safely reopen without exposing people to further infections of COVID-19.
Prosecutor says Lincoln County shut her out of hiring for her office, told staff she wasn’t their boss
Natasha Irving who serves the midcoast is seeking an investigation into Lincoln County government after she claims the county administrator told her employees she wasn’t their boss, kept her out of the hiring process for staff members and improperly handled a personnel matter that resulted in an employee’s two-day suspension.
Portland’s food truck scene looks ready to boom after a rough year
After a year of dismal headlines and lost tourist dollars during the coronavirus pandemic, the city’s widely praised food scene may lean more heavily on food trucks than ever.
ALSO: In the Bangor area, there are several old favorites returning to the scene, a few that won’t be coming back, and a new addition arriving later on in the summer.
More people were exposed to ticks last summer while social distancing
Changes in people’s activities during COVID-19, such as spending more time outdoors to avoid close contact with other people, led to more opportunities for tick encounters, according to UMaine’s 2020 annual report from its Tick Surveillance Program.
ALSO: The University of Maine is looking for forest landowners to assist with its survey of tick populations in the state.
Wood ducks put on a show for trail cam
Of all the critters that have shown up in this ongoing trail camera feature, we’ve seen a few bird submissions — owls and eagles, mostly — but not very many ducks. Until today.
In other Maine news…
New simulation center in Aroostook County offers best EMS training in Maine
Ex-DJ Dana Wilson faces new charge for allegedly not completing sex offender counseling
Auburn lifts its COVID-19 emergency declaration
Motorcyclist accused of pointing loaded gun at driver in Thomaston
Maine bill to expand health care for noncitizens passes 1st hurdle
Piscataquis County officers cleared in shooting at Medford home 2 years ago