Four Maine counties were downgraded from green to yellow on Saturday by the Mills Administration, meaning that schools in those counties should consider hybrid learning models to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Androscoggin, Kennebec, Oxford and Somerset counties were all moved to yellow status, with the administration citing high rates of new cases in those areas. Androscoggin in particular is seeing new cases at a rate more than double the statewide average.

Franklin and York counties are under close observation, the state said, referencing rising case rates in those counties as well. They are still labeled green for the time being, along with all of Maine’s other counties.