Of all the critters that have shown up in this ongoing trail camera feature, we’ve seen a few bird submissions — owls and eagles, mostly — but not very many ducks.

Today, thanks to Garrett Murch of Mount Vernon, that’s going to change. And Murch’s videos capture one of the most colorful ducks you’ll find: male wood ducks.

“You might find these two videos of interest,” Murch said. “They are on a small pond in Kennebec County that has many wood duck boxes (I may have put most of them up). In one video, a drake woodie lifts up out of the water to snatch some food. I have no idea what he ate. In the other video, a hen woodie swims by with a drake close on her tail. Then, a second drake appears behind them, trying to catch up. Mating season!”





We’ve stitched the two videos together to make one longer vid. Thanks for the great submission, Garrett. I’m sure our readers will love it.

