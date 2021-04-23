Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to high 50s from north to south, with a chance for snow and rain in the north and breezy throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 403 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 769. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Bangor’s Community Connector bus system is suspending its service because of a positive coronavirus case and related exposures to bus employees.
Brewer will pay $35,000 fine after clogged pump station sent wastewater into Penobscot River
The Brewer treatment plant’s pumps became clogged with wet wipes, rags and other debris, sending about 1.2 million gallons of untreated wastewater into the river in 2018.
Holden brothers sue Northern Light over data breach they claim left them vulnerable to identity theft
The brothers claims Northern Light violated Maine law by sharing personal health care information with a South Carolina company for fundraising purposes without prior permission.
Monument honoring US soldiers lost in 1962 plane crash to be unveiled in Columbia Falls
In 1962, 107 soldiers, including three Mainers, lost their lives in a mysterious plane crash in the Pacific Ocean.
23 Mainers file long-awaited lawsuit claiming public ownership of intertidal land
The case holds that beach land between the high-water and low-water marks should be available for public use, which conflicts with a 1987 court ruling that stripped the public’s right to beaches throughout the state for harvesting and recreation.
CEO behind Jackson Lab’s massive growth to step down in February
Edison Liu, 69, guided The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor through huge growth, including an in-progress $240 million mouse reproduction facility in a former Lowe’s in Ellsworth.
Bill would allow limited Sunday hunting in Maine
“The basic premise of this bill is recognizing that individuals should have the right hunt on their own property on Sunday and the right to grant permission to others,” said Republican state Sen. Jeff Timberlake of Turner, who is sponsoring one of the bills.
ND Paper starts recycled pulp production line in Old Town
ND Paper said Thursday that it has started an unbleached recycled pulp line at its Old Town mill that will produce 200 metric tons of pulp a day and create 20 jobs.
Caribou woman hopes adaptive training will help her earn another US parabobsled team berth
Tammy Landeen, 44, expects to be even better prepared for the World Cup than she was for her debut in international bobsledding two years ago, thanks to an intensive, 10-day training camp she recently completed with the Adaptive Training Foundation near Dallas.
In other Maine news…
Old Orchard Beach woman accused of selling fentanyl throughout York County
2 men indicted in fatal 2012 shooting on Portland street
Buxton man accidentally hit and killed his ex-wife outside her home, police say
Maine is offering $500K in grants to grow clean-energy jobs
Westbrook man accused of drunken driving after driving wrong way up I-295
Rockland gives final OK to $19.5 million nursing home