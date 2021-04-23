Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s to high 50s from north to south, with a chance for snow and rain in the north and breezy throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another Mainer has died and 403 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. That brings the statewide death toll to 769. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Bangor’s Community Connector bus system is suspending its service because of a positive coronavirus case and related exposures to bus employees.





Brewer Water Pollution Control Facility on Oak Street in Brewer. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The Brewer treatment plant’s pumps became clogged with wet wipes, rags and other debris, sending about 1.2 million gallons of untreated wastewater into the river in 2018.

Northern Light Health’s main office in Brewer Credit: Courtesy of Northern Light Health

The brothers claims Northern Light violated Maine law by sharing personal health care information with a South Carolina company for fundraising purposes without prior permission.

Lockheed L-1049H Super Constellation N6918C of Flying Tiger Line at London Gatwick in 1964 Credit: Wikimedia Commons

In 1962, 107 soldiers, including three Mainers, lost their lives in a mysterious plane crash in the Pacific Ocean.

In this August 2017 file photo, A woman throws a rock into the water at the East End Beach in an effort to keep her dog swimming forward. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The case holds that beach land between the high-water and low-water marks should be available for public use, which conflicts with a 1987 court ruling that stripped the public’s right to beaches throughout the state for harvesting and recreation.

Edison Liu, president and CEO of The Jackson Laboratory, plans to step out of those roles in February 2022. An avid pianist, he said playing jazz or classical music is meditative after a hectic day of work. Credit: Courtesy of The Jackson Laboratory

Edison Liu, 69, guided The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor through huge growth, including an in-progress $240 million mouse reproduction facility in a former Lowe’s in Ellsworth.

In this Sept. 19, 2014, photo, bear hunter James Cote of Farmington keeps an eye on a bait site while sitting in a blind near Wilton. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

“The basic premise of this bill is recognizing that individuals should have the right hunt on their own property on Sunday and the right to grant permission to others,” said Republican state Sen. Jeff Timberlake of Turner, who is sponsoring one of the bills.

The ND Paper mill in Old Town. Credit: Nina Mahaleris / BDN

ND Paper said Thursday that it has started an unbleached recycled pulp line at its Old Town mill that will produce 200 metric tons of pulp a day and create 20 jobs.

Tammy Landeen of Caribou (center) recently went through intensive training with the Adaptive Training Foundation in Dallas in the hope of earning another spot on the U.S. parabobsled national team. Credit: Courtesy of Adaptive Training Foundation

Tammy Landeen, 44, expects to be even better prepared for the World Cup than she was for her debut in international bobsledding two years ago, thanks to an intensive, 10-day training camp she recently completed with the Adaptive Training Foundation near Dallas.

In other Maine news…

Old Orchard Beach woman accused of selling fentanyl throughout York County

2 men indicted in fatal 2012 shooting on Portland street

Buxton man accidentally hit and killed his ex-wife outside her home, police say

Maine is offering $500K in grants to grow clean-energy jobs

Westbrook man accused of drunken driving after driving wrong way up I-295

Rockland gives final OK to $19.5 million nursing home

Maine home sales rise again, showing no signs of subsiding