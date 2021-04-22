Bangor’s Community Connector bus system is suspending its service due to a positive coronavirus case and related exposures to bus employees.

The bus service will not operate on Friday or Saturday due to the positive case and will resume on Monday, April 26. Three employees were listed as close contacts and will also quarantine per CDC guidelines, according to a City of Bangor spokesperson.

The suspension will also allow officials to evaluate staffing levels and to sanitize the buses and building.





Any passengers known to have been exposed to the positive case will be notified, Assistant City Manager Courtney O’Donnell said. All drivers and passengers are federally mandated to wear masks on all public transportation.

As a result of the suspension, the bus route that services Old Town will run on a Saturday schedule from Monday, April 26 to Saturday, May 1, and the Black Bear Orono Express will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday those same days, officials said.