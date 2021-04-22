A Westbrook man was arrested Thursday morning after he drove the wrong way up Interstate 295 in Portland.

Eric Page, 30, was charged with operating under the influence and driving to endanger, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Page allegedly was driving northbound on the southbound side of the interstate about 9:20 a.m., and he continued north for 5 miles, passing a Maine State Police cruiser with its blue lights flashing, Moss said Thursday afternoon.





Page eventually stopped at a cross-over when he saw a Maine Marine Patrol truck with its lights on, Moss said.

His blood-alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit, according to Moss.