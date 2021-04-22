A Buxton man who hit and killed his ex-wife outside her Westbrook home with his pickup truck accidentally hit the accelerator.

Sue Ellen Randall, 65, was guiding 74-year-old Jeffrey Randall who was backing up the driveway of her Bond Street home about 10 a.m. Tuesday when he accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The Randalls were unloading flooring at the Bond Street home when the accident happened.





Police described the Randalls’ relationship as “amicable” and called the death accidental, the newspaper reported.

The death remains under investigation.