Here's what we're talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest on the coronavirus in Maine
Another Mainer has died and 579 more coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. It was the third straight day when cases surpassed 500. The statewide death toll now stands at 758. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Four inmates have tested positive at the Penobscot County Jail, a little more than two weeks after state health officials declared a previous virus outbreak at the Bangor facility over.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Maine are relatively stable. But emergency departments are seeing a change in the type of patients with the disease: they’re younger.
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits tumbled last week to 576,000, a post-COVID low and a hopeful sign that layoffs are easing as the economy recovers from the pandemic recession.
No-appointment COVID-19 vaccines could soon be offered in Maine
Appointments have been the only guaranteed way to get a shot in Maine so far, as supply has remained constrained despite increasing availability in recent weeks. Maine is in the “very preliminary” stage of exploring walk-up vaccine appointments, a process that would likely be shaped by the future of one-shot vaccines and providers’ flexibility.
In Bangor for your vaccine this weekend? Here’s what to do after you get your shot.
Here are our suggestions for lunch, shopping, beers, sightseeing and other stuff to do when you’re in the Queen City for the day. While still wearing your mask and keeping 6 feet away from strangers, of course — this pandemic isn’t over yet!
Belfast wants to make outdoor dining permanent after last year’s success
Some restaurant owners told city officials that they might not have survived without the program last summer.
Replacing deteriorating pier at Bar Harbor’s former ferry terminal estimated to cost $21M
The pier, which originally was built in 1956, has not been used since 2009, when Bay Ferries ended ferry service between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.
Maine moose are in trouble
The balance of nature is a beautiful thing, except when it isn’t. Moose are in trouble. Although Maine’s moose population is stable, the herd is sick, and getting sicker.
This will be the worst summer for browntail moth activity in Maine in over a century
Climate change is largely to be blamed for increasing browntail moth activity in Maine.
Kenduskeag Stream water level at near-record low ahead of annual canoe race
The stream flow measured 181 cubic feet per second on Thursday. In 22 years, the lowest its measured on this date is 179.
Rockland art museum receives gift spanning 3 generations of Wyeth artwork
Since the early 1900s, the men have captured Maine’s rugged and rural landscapes and people, creating strong ties to the coast.
Otter shows up at a mink den in this unusual trail cam research photo
The mink that lives in the den is not a big fan of the otter’s presence.
In other Maine news…
