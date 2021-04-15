If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A former corrections officer is accused of assaulting an inmate in 2019 at a Cumberland County re-entry center.

Jonathan Williams, 30, turned himself in to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday on several warrants. He is charged with gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact and unlawful sexual touching of an inmate in 2019.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in November 2020 when a former inmate accused Williams of sexual assault between October and December 2019. Williams was supervising the victim at the Community Corrections Center in Cumberland County at the time of the alleged crimes.

Williams, formerly of Biddeford, served as a correctional officer for nearly five years. He was booked into Cumberland County Jail after turning himself in and has since been released on $1,000 bail.

He currently resides in Danvers, Mass.