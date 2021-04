A 3-year-old boy died Wednesday evening after he was hit by a car in Gorham.

The Portland Press Herald reported that a 13-year-old girl was driving a car on Tamarack Circle about 6:30 p.m. when she hit the child. She was alone in the car.

The boy died at the scene, according to the newspaper.

It’s unclear why the girl was alone in the car, and police did not release additional information, citing an ongoing investigation.