A budget airline will offer direct flights out of Portland to three new cities just in time for Mainers itching for a summer getaway.

Starting June 12, Frontier Airlines will offer direct flights to Myrtle Beach, while it will offer direct flights to Atlanta and Philadelphia four days a week beginning July 13, according to Zachary R. Sundquist, the airport’s assistant director.

That comes as Frontier prepares to resume its seasonal summer service to Raleigh-Durham on June 11.

“We’re excited to see Frontier continue to grow their network here in Portland, and adding a brand new destination in Myrtle Beach to our non-stop portfolio,” Paul Bradbury, the airport’s director, said Wednesday. “We thank Frontier Airlines for the additional investment in our market.”

That’s just the latest addition to the Portland airport’s offerings. Southwest Airlines will offer direct flights to Chicago beginning June 6. United Airlines is adding direct flights to six cities in June and upgrading weekend service to Denver in May. Frontier Airlines will offer limited nonstop flights to Tampa from April 13 to May 11. American Airlines is adding nonstop flights to Miami starting in June, while Delta Air Lines is adding daily flights to Minneapolis and St. Paul in May, up from just twice weekly now.

Since 2019, the jetport added a slate of nonstop flights to various destinations, including daily to Boston’s Logan International Airport and seasonally to Dallas-Fort Worth and Denver.

The Portland airport is the state’s busiest. It saw record traffic in 2019, when more than 2.18 million traveled through there. But that traffic took a big hit in 2020 amid the global pandemic, with passengers traveling through the jetport falling to 792,571, the lowest than at any point in the past 15 years.