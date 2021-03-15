Today is Monday. Temperatures will be in the low teens to mid-20s from north to south, with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 169 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Sunday and no new deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The statewide death toll remains at 724. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

All Maine adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in May after a new federal directive, but Gov. Janet Mills is not otherwise accelerating her timeline or altering current vaccination plans.





To varying degrees and in different ways, it’s been a year of loss for Mainers. Through it all, the loss — whether it was the loss of a relative or the loss of a job — has been a unifying theme regardless of where in Maine you live.

We wanted to capture how different parts of Maine are responding a year after the pandemic started. We stopped in 15 towns, and different approaches to the pandemic were immediately apparent in each place.

Waitress Kassandra Gregory stands behind a bottle of hand sanitizer at the bar at Swamp Buck in Fort Kent as customers begin to come in for lunch on March 1.

The closure of the U.S.-Canada border hasn’t only inflicted economic pain in Aroostook County border communities. It’s also taken an emotional toll, as residents have been unable to visit friends and family across the border.

Steuben Town Clerk Julie Ginn shares the town’s resolution asking Gov. Janet Mills to relax coronavirus mask guidelines.

The Washington County town set itself apart in late December when its selectmen passed a resolution objecting to Gov. Janet Mills’ recently tightened face covering requirement that eliminated most exemptions from wearing masks in public.

Tables are stacked at Bar Harbor Beer Works, which had not yet reopened, on Main Street in Bar Harbor on June 24, 2020.

Many of the losses of the past year are immeasurable. But some of the biggest effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are quantifiable.

The state’s rural geography — it was one of the last states to report a first case — and low population density helped limit transmission in the early going, experts said.

Gunjan Gilbert of Franklin has been helping Mainers make appointments for COVID-19 vaccines.

Last week, Gunjan Gilbert helped 20 people get vaccine appointments. But she’s not a health care worker. She just wants to help.

In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, a man wearing a mask walks by an empty storefront in Portland.

Some of the more immediate benefits to Mainers are the extension of the $300 weekly unemployment benefit set to expire March 14, direct payments to Americans starting at $1,400 and major tax changes benefiting low-income people.

Fort Fairfield Town Councilor Bob Kilcollins talks recently about the Second Amendment sanctuary resolution passed in the town.

Fort Fairfield Town Councilor Bob Kilcollins has rapidly gained national notoriety.

Vote for your favorite Bangor-area pizza place in our March Madness-style competition

Wood-fired pizzas are sliced in this file photo.

Good luck, and may the best slice win!

In this April 25, 2018, file photo, volunteers scoop up a spotted salamander on Dugway Road in Bridgton.

On damp nights in early spring, after the ground has thawed, thousands of salamanders and frogs emerge from their winter slumber in Maine to crawl and hop across the land. If you time it just right, you can witness this natural phenomenon.

In other Maine news …

Top Democratic lawmakers blast Maine Medical Center for opposing nurses union

There’s little Maine towns can do to regulate cellphone towers

2 fires damage Bangor apartment buildings

Frequent power outages in Old Town-Orono area plague businesses and homeowners

Millions of baby eels are caught in Maine each year, but the fish remains an enigma

Maine Legislature moves closer to allowing racial impact statements on some bills