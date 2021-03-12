AUGUSTA, Maine — All Maine adults will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Maine after a new federal directive, but Gov. Janet Mills is not otherwise accelerating her timeline or altering current vaccination plans.

All Mainers under age 50 will be eligible to get vaccinated beginning May 1, Mills announced Friday. Her announcement followed a directive from President Joe Biden that all states make adults eligible by May. Previously, only Mainers in their 40s were eligible for vaccines in May under Maine’s age-based plan.

Mills extended eligibility to educators and child care providers of any age last week after Biden instructed states to ensure educators could get at least one vaccine dose by the end of March. But Maine’s vaccination system is otherwise based only on age, with no prioritization based pre-existing health conditions or occupation.





“The future is getting brighter, but there is more to do — and my Administration will continue to work with the President and with health care providers across the state to get people vaccinated and move us closer to getting back to normal,” Mills said in a statement Friday.

Mainers in their 60s became eligible for the vaccine on March 3. Those in their 50s are set to become eligible on April 1. As of Friday, more than 178,000 Mainers are fully vaccinated and more than 480,000 total doses have been administered.