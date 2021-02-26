This story will be updated.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine will extend coronavirus vaccination eligibility to roughly 200,000 more residents between the ages of 60 and 69 beginning Wednesday and change prioritization afterward to be based only on age, Gov. Janet Mills said Friday.

Future eligibility will be extended based on age in the months after that, with Mainers age 50 and up eligible in April, 40 and up in May, and younger Mainers after that. That age-based system replaces a previous priority plan that prioritized adults with certain pre-existing conditions as well as some frontline workers after Mainers age 70 and older eligible now.





Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said Friday that the shift to an age-based approach was based on data suggesting age — even more so than serious underlying medical conditions — was the strongest predictor of severe illness. Ninety-eight percent of virus deaths in Maine are in people over age 50, he noted.

“We found that the data kept pointing back to age as the strong indicator of death or severity of illness,” Shah said.

Mills said Friday that the change would also make it easier for the state to administer additional vaccines quickly, citing concerns that occupation-based categories would be difficult to verify.

“It replaces the prospect of complicated eligibility rules like those based on your type of work, or on specific medical conditions, the verification which I’m very concerned will become difficult to implement and could inadvertently slow down the process,” Mills said.

Maine will also set up specified vaccine clinics for K-12 teachers, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said. But there is no priority otherwise for teachers or anyone else. They can only be vaccinated if they fall into an eligible age group.

The change in prioritization, and extension to Mainers age 60 and up, comes a day after the state announced a substantial increase in its weekly allotment of vaccines from the federal government, and as U.S. regulators consider approving a new, one-shot vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson that could speed up the process.

As of Friday, more than 217,000 Mainers had received first vaccine doses while 110,000 had gotten second doses. The state’s initial rollout targeted nursing home residents, health care workers, first responders and certain other workers considered crucial to the state’s virus response. Maine extended vaccinations to residents age 70 and older in mid-January, and has now vaccinated more than 60 percent of people over that age, Mills said Friday.

Maine’s previous vaccination plan said that residents between the ages of 65 and 69, adults with certain pre-existing conditions and some frontline workers would be next. The state had declined to specify which occupations or pre-existing conditions would make someone eligible.