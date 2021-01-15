Maine is distributing the coronavirus vaccine as the virus continues to spread, though most Mainers are still months away from receiving theirs. The Bangor Daily News is tracking how many vaccines have been administered and other aspects of Maine’s rollout here.

Data on Maine’s vaccinations comes from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, while data for other states is compiled by Bloomberg News. These charts are updated daily, or as new data are reported.

How many Mainers have been vaccinated?

Tens of thousands of Mainers have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine after it was approved in mid-December, and some have received a second dose. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines must be administered in two doses several weeks apart.

Maine has placed new orders for the vaccine about once a week; though the allocation the state receives is determined by the federal government. So far, Maine has ordered enough vaccines to cover just shy of 100,000 people, though not all of those doses have arrived yet.

How does Maine compare to other states?

There is wide variation among states in terms of the speed of vaccine distribution, with West Virginia, one of the top states in terms of vaccinations so far, administering three times as many vaccines as Georgia — one of the worst states — on a population-adjusted basis, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News.

Maine ranks relatively well compared to other states in terms of the speed of its vaccine distribution. Most of the states that have been the most efficient in their vaccine distribution are rural states with smaller populations.

Who is getting the vaccine in Maine right now?

Maine is currently in Phase 1A of its vaccination plan, which covers health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities. First responders and critical COVID-19 response personnel were recently added to this phase and are now eligible for vaccinations as well.

The next phase, Phase 1B, will cover virtually all of the roughly 193,000 Mainers over the age of 70, people with certain pre-existing health conditions and some essential workers. The state has suggested that Phase 1B could overlap with the current phase but begin in earnest in February. You can look up when you might be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine here.