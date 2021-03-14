This story is part of the Bangor Daily News’ examination of the effects of the coronavirus in Maine, one year after the first case was detected in the state. Read all of our coronavirus coverage here.

Life has changed drastically in the past year.

Many of the changes are immeasurable. The inability to see a loved one’s new baby. Not being by a family member’s bedside during their final moments. The missed birthday parties, weddings and funerals. The derailed families and careers.





But some of the biggest effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are quantifiable, and over the year we have gathered that information to present you with the reality of the toll it has taken in Maine.

The following graphs and charts represent just some of the greatest changes we have witnessed since March 2020, when the world was turned upside down.

75 percent of Maine’s cases have come since December.

In the months following the detection of the first case of COVID-19 in Maine, the state experienced a relatively mild summer coping with new cases. A surge over the holidays has created most of the state’s cases, and numbers have yet to return to a pre-surge level.

It took 45 days for the state to reach its first 1,000 cases. It only took six days to cross the most recent 1,000-case threshold.

It took the state until Nov. 10 to reach 8,000 total cases. The virus has spread at a much faster rate since then, crossing 1,000-case thresholds in as little as a day. That pace has slowed slightly since February, with it taking around a week for the state to record 1,000 new cases.

At its peak, more than 200 Mainers were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Hospitalizations early in the pandemic were driven largely by outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 fell to fewer than a dozen a day in the late summer, but reached its peak of more than 200 during the holiday surge.

December was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Maine.

Outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Maine’s most populous counties drove the early deaths last spring. The holiday surge resulted in 191 deaths in December 2020 alone, the deadliest month of the pandemic in Maine so far.

Mainers 80 and older make up the majority of those who have died.

More women than men have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and died from the virus, while men make up the majority of hospitalizations. Mainers in their 20s have seen the most cases, while the majority of deaths have occurred in Mainers 80 and older.

Black Mainers are disproportionately diagnosed with coronavirus.

Black Mainers have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, accounting for 5 percent of total cases in which race is known, despite making up only 1.4 percent of the state’s total population.

More Mainers filed for unemployment than ever before.

More Mainers filed for unemployment during the pandemic than at any other time in the state’s history, including the Great Recession. Between state and federal claims, at one point more than 300,000 Mainers were receiving some form of unemployment benefits.

Portland’s renowned hospitality industry was devastated.

The hospitality industry has taken an especially hard hit from the pandemic. Portland, Maine’s restaurant capital, saw restaurant taxable sales fall 25 percent from December 2019 to December 2020.

Bangor lost $258 million in potential revenue from the Hollywood Casino.

Hollywood Casino, one of Bangor’s largest tax revenue sources, collected about $20.5 million in revenue from March to December last year, a 53 percent drop from the same period a year earlier. Bangor collected $296,000 from casino revenues last year, down from $554,000 in 2019. A fall in the casino’s property value due to lower revenues could lead to further drops in revenue for the city.

Mainers continue to face the risk of eviction, even during a pandemic.

A moratorium on evictions provided a safety net for many Mainers who lost their income during the pandemic, but landlords are still able to find ways to file for eviction.

Travel at the Bangor International Airport dropped 70 percent.

Bangor International Airport saw 332,000 fewer passengers in the first eight full months of the pandemic compared to the same period in 2019 as fewer Mainers flew for work and leisure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Acadia had its smallest number of visitors since 2014.

Visits to Acadia National Park were higher this October, November and December than the year before after the park went six straight months of significantly fewer visits due to the pandemic. For the first 10 months of 2020, the park had 2.5 million visits compared to 3.3 million for January through October in 2019.

It was the deadliest year for overdoses in more than a decade.

The 502 drug overdose deaths seen in 2020 marked the highest number seen in Maine in more than a decade. Overdose deaths have accelerated nationwide as the pandemic has disrupted daily life, isolated people from their social contacts and put many people out of jobs.

Vaccinations bring optimism for a return to normal.

As of March 12, 302,301 Mainers have received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 178,337 are considered fully vaccinated. Recent estimations from Bloomberg say at its current vaccination rate, Maine could reach herd immunity by June.