Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to high 50s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
Here’s the latest of the coronavirus in Maine
Another 187 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll statewide at 723. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.
Maine set a new daily record Wednesday for the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state, delivering more than 17,000 doses into people’s arms.
Biden urges Americans to ‘stick with the rules’ in first prime-time address
President Joe Biden used his first prime-time address to announce his plan to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1 and “begin to mark our independence from this virus” by the Fourth of July.
After a year of COVID-19 in Maine, families recall the loved ones they’ve lost
In the past year, more than 700 Maine people have died from COVID-19, a death toll from a single cause not seen in Maine since the 1918 influenza pandemic.
Mainers could see their lives return to ‘normal’ in only 3 months
Returning to normal would require between 70 percent and 85 percent of the population to be vaccinated.
PLUS: What are you looking forward to most when life returns to normal? We want to know.
Maliseets push for bill supporting gaming rights for Maine tribes
A federal law giving tribes gaming rights has not applied to Maine tribes because of the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980.
Susan Collins calls for immediate easing of US-Canada border restrictions
But U.S. and Canadian politicians have said that most people likely won’t be allowed to cross the world’s longest border again until at least July.
Maine Legislature inks budget deal as House GOP softens line on business tax cuts
House Republicans twice voted down an earlier version of the supplemental budget in a push for business tax cuts above and beyond others that majority Democrats agreed to in the past week.
What do you think about allowing some Sunday hunting in Maine?
On the surface, it would seem that this would be a huge hit among Mainers. But Sunday hunting has faced fierce opposition for decades.
Marijuana shops could open in Orono by early summer
Orono residents voted this week to allow marijuana businesses to operate in town.
Trail camera expert returns to teach series of BDN master classes
Next week, we are teaming up with Bud Utecht again for three virtual trail cam master classes.
In other Maine news …
Mainers will get couple more warm days before freezing temperatures return
Jared Golden opposes House Democrats’ push to expand gun background checks
Craig Hickman is the 1st Black Mainer to serve in both legislative chambers
Planning Board reevaluating Lincolnville gun dealer’s proposal
Brunswick aerospace company appears on reality competition following historic launch