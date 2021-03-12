Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s to high 50s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Another 187 coronavirus cases were reported across the state on Thursday, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No new deaths were reported, leaving the death toll statewide at 723. Check out our COVID-19 Tracker for more information.

Maine set a new daily record Wednesday for the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state, delivering more than 17,000 doses into people’s arms.





President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday in Washington. Credit: Andrew Harnik / AP

President Joe Biden used his first prime-time address to announce his plan to make all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1 and “begin to mark our independence from this virus” by the Fourth of July.

Rodney Doody (left) and Franklin Perry Credit: Contributed

In the past year, more than 700 Maine people have died from COVID-19, a death toll from a single cause not seen in Maine since the 1918 influenza pandemic.

A skateboarder wearing a mask rides down a street in Portland in this Feb. 24, 2021, file photo. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

Returning to normal would require between 70 percent and 85 percent of the population to be vaccinated.

PLUS: What are you looking forward to most when life returns to normal? We want to know.

In this July 23, 2019 file photo, players play at poker tables in the casino at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Okla. Credit: Sue Ogrocki / AP

A federal law giving tribes gaming rights has not applied to Maine tribes because of the Maine Indian Claims Settlement Act of 1980.

In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Credit: Drew Angerer / Pool via AP

But U.S. and Canadian politicians have said that most people likely won’t be allowed to cross the world’s longest border again until at least July.

A member of the House Chamber staff secures an entrance to the floor while legislators cast a vote during a session Wednesday at the Augusta Civic Center. Credit: Robert F. Bukaty / AP

House Republicans twice voted down an earlier version of the supplemental budget in a push for business tax cuts above and beyond others that majority Democrats agreed to in the past week.

Is it time to allow some form of Sunday hunting in Maine? Let us know what you think. Credit: BDN File

On the surface, it would seem that this would be a huge hit among Mainers. But Sunday hunting has faced fierce opposition for decades.

In this Nov. 17, 2020, file photo, a worker at a marijuana manufacturing facility in Auburn measures out exactly 3.5 ounces of smoking-grade marijuana before sealing it in a glass jar.

Orono residents voted this week to allow marijuana businesses to operate in town.

A deer sits and ponders life. Or something like that. Credit: Bud Utecht / Game Camera Artistry

Next week, we are teaming up with Bud Utecht again for three virtual trail cam master classes.

