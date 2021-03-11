In January, due to the popularity of our continuing trail camera series, we hosted an evening with trail cam expert Bud Utecht, and the seminar was a huge hit. Next week, Bangor Daily News Outdoors is teaming up with Utecht again for three virtual trail cam master classes.

The events are set for Tuesday, March 16, Wednesday, March 17, and Thursday, March 18 and Each class will be held at 7 p.m. and run for about an hour.

Utecht is the owner of Game Camera Artistry, and also owns a sporting camp in northern Maine.





Tuesday’s session is titled “Tech Check,” and will lead participants through the best ways to use their trail cameras. On Wednesday, Utecht will cover practical camera setups, and on Thursday, Utecht will share some adventure stories and even more tips. Tickets for the classes are $15 per class, or $30 for all three classes.

All ticket buyers will be entered into a drawing for prizes from our sponsor, Old Town Trading Post. Among the prizes up for grabs: A Browning Recon Force Advantage trail camera that retails for $189.99, a Muddy Manifest trail cam ($129.99), and a Browning field mount ($34.99).

See you there!