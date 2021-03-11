Mainers will have a couple more warm days before temperatures plunge back below freezing this weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to reach into the high 40s and 50s throughout most of the state Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service office in Caribou.

Loop of forecast high temperatures during the next 7 days. A couple of more mild days followed by a return to more winter like temperatures. Get your 7 day forecast at https://t.co/g46zQ4qNe4 #MEwx pic.twitter.com/GWaN3pQGqQ

— NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) March 10, 2021

On Thursday, temperatures are expected to reach as high as 52 degrees Fahrenheit in Bangor, 53 degrees in Bar Harbor, 51 degrees in Rockland, 49 degrees in Eastport, 47 degrees in Caribou and 52 degrees in Fort Kent, according to the weather service.

That comes after Maine saw temperatures reach their highest level of 2021 so far. The weather service reported that highs hit 48 degrees in Fort Kent, 51 degrees in Estcourt Station, 50 degrees in Hermon, 53 degrees near Seboeis, 46 degrees in Bangor and 50 degrees in Moosehorn.

Those warm temperatures will vanish over the weekend, when temperatures plunge into the 20s and 30s throughout the state before climbing back above freezing by St. Patrick’s Day.